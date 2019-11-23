Police investigate two overnight shootings in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two shootings within hours apart left 4 male victims in the hospital.
On Friday, November 22, Champaign Police responded to the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired around 9 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, officers located a crime scene in the parking lot of a local business.
Police learned two male victims had been shot. They were then transported to a local hospital. Both males are expected to be OK.
Numerous shell casings were recovered on scene.
On Saturday, November 23, at approximately 2:11 a.m., Champaign police responded to the 600 block of West Bradley Avenue for another report of shots fired.
When crews arrived on scene, officers located several shell casings along with two male shooting victims outside of a private residence. Police then transported them to a local hospital and they are expected to be OK.
The preliminary investigation indicates two victims were sitting inside a vehicle when a second vehicle approached, fired upon it, and drove away.
At this time, it is unknown if these shootings are related. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477
