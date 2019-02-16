CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a man who robed a man in Champaign and then fired shots.
The News-Gazette reports around 1:30 P.M. a man was robbed near the corner of Redwood Drive and Northwood Drive South.
Preliminary information says a phone, cash, and possibly a gun were stolen. Police told the News-Gazette there were no reports of gunshot injuries, But residents near the location reported they heard shots fired.
If you have any information, contact Champaign Police Department (217-351-4545) or Crime Stoppers (217-373-8477)