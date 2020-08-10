DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gunfire erupted in the streets of Decatur Friday night, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Decatur Police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said a man was seen firing a gun at an SUV that was driving westbound on West View St. around 7:40 p.m.
A passenger in the SUV was seen shooting at people in the parking lot of 930 North Van Dyke St., police said.
Officers said the man shooting at the car was taking cover behind a parked car in the lot.
Officers found five .40 caliber shell casings in the parking lot.
No arrests have been made.
