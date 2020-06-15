SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police and fire were called around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a car driving into the Grand Barber and Beauty Salon.
Police shut down part of the road after the vehicle ran into the brick building at 217 N. Grand West.
Police have not said if there were injuries or what caused the car to crash.
