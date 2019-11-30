CHAMPAIGN (WAND) - Police are looking into an afternoon shooting that led to a teenager being hospitalized.
Champaign Police were dispatched at 1:29 p.m. to a local hospital for an 18 year-old male who arrived by a private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Police say the victim was walking with unknown associates in the 300 block of Bloomington Road when an individual in a dark-colored SUV shot at the group.
No other injuries have been reported. It appears the group was targeted in the incident and it was not a random act of violence.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.