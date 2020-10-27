DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating after a 3-year-old child died Monday.
Officers were called to East Cantrell around 4:30 p.m.
A 3-year-old boy was reported dead at a home.
No information has been released about how the child died.
This is a developing story. WAND News will update you with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.