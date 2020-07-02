DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m.
Police tell WAND News, they were called to a report of gunfire in the 1200 block of North Water Street. On scene police found several shell casings.
An 18-year old man showed up the hospital with a gunshot wound but is expected to survive.
