Police investigating early morning shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is now in the hospital after suffering a gun shot wound.
Champain Police were called to the area of N. Walnut Street and E. Bradley Avenue at approximately 4:22 a.m.
Upon arrival, Champaign Police discovered a 39-year-old male victim in the 100 block of East Bradley Avenue.
Police say he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation suggests the shooting may have occured in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street.
Police do not have any suspects at this time. They are requested surveillance cameras or systems by neighbors or business owners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
This is still an active investigation. WAND will update as more information becomes available.