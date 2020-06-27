DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a late night shooting in Decatur Saturday.
It happened near E. Moore and Stone Streets. Police said one person was shot. We don't know any details about the victim or their condition.
This is a developing story. WAND News will keep you up to date as more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.