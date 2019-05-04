CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are investigating after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.
Police say the they were called to the 2500 block of W. Springfield Ave. around 4 Saturday morning. Officers did not find a victim at the scene, but did find multiple shell casings and found damage to vehicles and apartment buildings consistent with gunfire.
Police were later told a man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries believed to be a gunshot wound.
Champaign Police are processing information and evidence and are actively working to identify the circumstances leading up to the incident. This investigation is in the initial stages, but preliminary information suggests this was not a random act. There is currently no available suspect information and no arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact police at 217-351-4545, or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477