SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police and the Sangamon County Coroner are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year old man.
The coroner tells WAND News he was called to St. John's Hospital early Tuesday morning for a death of a 29-year old man who died from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at 4:00 a.m.
The coroner says the man was transported by ambulance from a home in the 1400 block of North 11th street in Springfield.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning and the identity of the man is not yet released pending notification of his family.
Springfield Police have not released further details surrounding the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.