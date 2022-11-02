DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Danville Tuesday.
Police were called to the 900 block of Hazel St. just before 5 p.m.
A 32-year-old Danville man had been shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Officers said they learned that someone had fired shots from a white colored sedan and the vehicle then fled the area northbound on Hazel St.
No one is in custody at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
