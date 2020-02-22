JEROME, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots fired incident in Jerome.
SCSO came in at the request of the Jerome Police Department for a shots fired call in the 110 block of West Iles last night.
There were two victims, both black males in their early 20's. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.
One suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and is in good condition as of 8 a.m.
The second victim had gunshot wounds to his chest. He is in critical but stable condition as of 8 a.m.
Numerous witnesses were interviewed last night. There are no suspects at this time.