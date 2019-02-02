Police investigating shots fired inside home, road closed

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Police Department is investigating after a report of shots fired inside a residence.
WAND crews on scene saw dozens of police vehicles blocking off the street near the area of Wabash Crossing. The Decatur Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 200 block of East Grand Avenue as they investigate. The roadway is currently closed for investigation.
Decatur Police tell WAND News the call of shots fired inside the residence happened at 9:44 p.m. on Friday night. The exact location of the incident has not been released.
As of 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Decatur Police Emergency Response Team was still on scene.
Stay with WAND News as this story develops.