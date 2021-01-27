SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help after a string of burglaries at Springfield businesses this month.
The Phillips 66/Ayerco, located at 430 E. Stanford was burglarized on Friday, January 15 at 4 a.m. and again on Monday, January 18 at 9:30 p.m.
The Citgo gas station at 600 N. 9th was burglarized on Wednesday, January 20 at 1:25 a.m.
In all three cases, a window was broken to gain entry and cigarettes were stolen.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If an arrest is made based on your tip you could receive a cash reward up to $2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.