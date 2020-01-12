PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a three car crash that left one woman dead.
Police say Conrad Gillespie, 22, tried to pass another car driven by Arthur Anderson, 51. That's when Gillespie hit an oncoming car driven by a 56-year-old Bement woman. Police say she died on the scene. Her name has not yet been released.
Anderson was treated for minor injuries, while Gillespie was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Gillespie faces charges of improper passing, improper lane usage and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.