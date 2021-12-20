DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police say a series of controlled buys led to the Friday arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of selling fentanyl.
According to a sworn affidavit, Joshua M. Wheeler was captured on audio and video footage on April 19 as he sold what was later identified by the Illinois State Police crime lab as 2.7 grams of fentanyl to a confidential police source.
Wheeler sold 1.7 grams of fentanyl during another controlled buy on April 22 and 5.1 grams of fentanyl during a third controlled buy on May 24, per police.
He faces preliminary charges for manufacturing/delivering between 1-15 grams of fentanyl. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.
Wheeler remained in custody at the Macon County Jail on Monday and his bond is set at $12,000.
