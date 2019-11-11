CROWN POINT, Ind. (WAND) - Police said an Iroquois County woman was one of two people who were killed in a crash Monday in Indiana.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, Indiana.
The Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center got a report of a wrong-way driver north bound on I-65 in the south bound lanes.
A 911 caller reported a vehicle got onto the interstate from the wrong ramp at U.S. 231.
One minute later, OnStar reported a crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette.
Troopers said a silver 2015 Kia was northbound in the southbound lanes traveling in the center lane. The Kia struck a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette head on. The Corvette was traveling southbound in the center lane.
The inside lane was closed at the time of the crash with orange traffic barrels for construction purposes.
The Corvette was occupied by two males. The driver of the Corvette, Suhail Saif Suhail Humaid Alder, 20, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Kia, Anna R. Warner, 21, from Beaverville, Illinois, was transported to Franciscan Health in Crown Point. Warner also died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The passenger in the Corvette was transported to Franciscan Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, troopers said.
All lanes reopened at 8:30 a.m.