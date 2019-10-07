CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are on the hunt for a jewel thief.
Police said a man stole a $9,000 diamond necklace from Macy's Sept. 27.
It happened around 2 p.m. at the Macy's at Market Place Mall.
The man asked to see the necklace that was on display. An employee removed the necklace from the display case and handed it to the suspect. The suspect than ran out of the store with the necklace.
The diamond necklace is valued at $9,000.
The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, 5'09", 175 lbs., wearing a black hat, gray with white zip-up sweatshirt and jeans. The male was believed to have left the parking lot in a gray Honda CRV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.