RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Someone shot a 17-year-old teen in the shoulder in Rantoul, police said.
Officers said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon as 10 to 12 teens were seen walking in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane. They said the male shooting suspect made an unprovoked comment to the victim and fired three shots at him with a handgun.
The group of teens then ran northbound away from the scene.
The victim went to Carle Foundation Hospital by ambulance, where he was admitted for observation. His injury is not life-threatening, police said.
Police did not have any other suspect information or details about a motive for the shooting Thursday night. It remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul police at (217)333-8911 or Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217)373-TIPS.