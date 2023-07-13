TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - A couple of juveniles found the body of a man near railroad tracks in Tolono, police said.
The News Gazette reports the body of a middle-aged man was found around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday beside railroad tracks near the intersection of Vorcey Street and Greatwestern Avenue.
The police chief said identification was found on the body, but the man's identity has not yet been released.
