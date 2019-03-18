CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Some local police officials are worried about stoned drivers on the road as Illinois comes closer to legalizing recreational marijuana.
The News Gazette spoke with Monticello Police Chief John Carter. He said a year ago, a juvenile driver vaping cannabis oil crashed into a house.
He is worried legalizing marijuana could lead to more impaired drivers on the road.
Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler told the News Gazette his department sees drivers "almost daily" who have marijuana or vapes with them in their cars.
A recent study commissioned by two Chicago Democrats, state Sen. Heather Steans and state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, showed the existing cannabis industry in Illinois could supply only 35 percent to 54 percent of the adult-use demand.
The study also showed Illinois could bring in between $440,000 to $670,000 in annual revenue by taxing cannabis sales.
A Pew Research Center survey conducted last year showed 6 out of 10 Americans want marijuana legalized. 74 percent of millenials are in favor, researchers found.