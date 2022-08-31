ASHKUM, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Police report the man wanted for his involvement in an incident that occurred on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 261 in Ford County has been located.
Police announced 27-year-old Sergio Huerta of Huntsville, TX who allegedly fled from the scene of an accident that sent one adult and two juveniles to the hospital, was located Wednesday afternoon.
According to ISP, on August 30, 2022 at approximately 4:19 p.m., ISP District 21 Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 57 northbound at mile post 261, involving a silver Honda Accord and a white Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer.
Police report the Honda Accord traveled across the right lane into the left lane, striking the rear passenger side of the Semi-Trailer, causing the vehicle to go through the median into the southbound lanes, traveling southbound for approximately two miles until it struck a median barrier at mile post 259.
During the investigation, Troopers learned the passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Huerta, fled the area traveling west on foot before Troopers arrived on scene.
Authorities say prior to the crash, Huerta and the adult female driver were arguing when Huerta allegedly struck the female causing her to lose control of the vehicle.
The female driver and two female juveniles were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident, can call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.
There is no further information available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.