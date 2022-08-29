VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill (WAND) - Vermilion County deputies assisted in locating a missing 11-year-old of Georgetown, Il.
According to police, on Saturday, August 27, deputies responded to an address in Georgetown Il, for a report of a missing girl. During the investigation, deputies learned the girl had been communicating online with Dylan Clark, 19, of Franklin Indiana.
Upon further investigation police discovered Clark drove to Georgetown and picked up the girl, taking her back to his residence in Indiana.
Vermilion County deputies proceeded to contact the Johnson County Indiana Sheriffs Office who located the girl at Clark's residence.
Clark was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Vermilion County.
The case remains under investigation and at this time no further details have been released.
