SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police have located the missing 88-year-old woman from Springfield.
According to officials, on October 21, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Springfield Police Department located 88-year-old Patricia Young behind Sangamo Construction, 2100 E. Moffat Avenue in Springfield.
Police say she appeared uninjured, however as a precaution was transported to the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.
Young was reported missing by family members on October 19, 2021 when she did not return home after leaving on a walk.
Police said Patricia Young went missing from the 1900 block of N. 22nd St. She is described as 5-foot-5 in height with a weight of 175 pounds. She has grey hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey and black jacket, white gloves and a black purse. She has been known to visit St. Cabrini Church at 1020 N. Milton Ave. in Springfield, along with the surrounding area.
Officers said Young was seen on video Tuesday morning at about 9:15 a.m. walking west on East Clear Lake Avenue near the Crossing liquor store.
