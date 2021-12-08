CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)-The Christian County Sheriff's Office has called off the search after locating missing elderly woman.
Police inform that 71-year-old, Rebecca L. Arkebauer has been located.
Authorities say, at approximately 9:00 am, the St. Anne Police Department in Kankakee County located Arkebauer, with the assistance of her family, they were able to track Rebecca’s vehicle in real time.
The Illinois State Police, ISP Air Operations, ISP DCI-Zone 4, ISP Silver Search, Iroquois County, Kankakee County, St Anne Police Department, and local agencies assisted in the search.
According to police, Arkebauer, had last been seen at her residence on Dec. 6, around 7:00 p.m, and an endangered missing person advisory alert was activated.
Family members advised officers, Arkebauer is showing signs of Alzheimers and her destination was unknown.
Police say she was believed to be driving a red, 2020 Ford Escape with Illinois license plate 33053T-B.
As of Wednesday morning, police announced Arkebauer had been located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.