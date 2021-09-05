DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said they found more than 20 shell casings after a shots fired incident.
Police responded to the 500 Block of East Leafland around 4 a.m. Sunday in reference to a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.
As police investigated the area they recovered 29 shell casings.
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots. One witness said they saw two vehicles, a white van and blue car flee the scene.
No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.