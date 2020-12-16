SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are looking for two suspects who they said showed up at someone's door armed with a gun.
Security video showed two suspects walking up to The Boulevard Town Homes at 2715 S. Macarthur #69 on Wednesday, Dec. 2 around 8:40 p.m.
One of the men was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the outline of a handgun could be seen in his right front pocket, police said.
The second man is wearing a black puffy coat.
They said they were there looking for someone.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes them to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427 or submit a tip on our website.
