DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are looking for the person who robbed a Decatur gas station earlier this month.
On September 7 at around 1 a.m., Decatur police were dispatched to Circle K located at 205 W 1st Dr. for an armed robbery.
The employee said a suspect armed with a silver-colored handgun had entered the store and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot running eastbound towards Franklin Street Road.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
