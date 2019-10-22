DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible in a recent shooting.
Police responded to a call for a person shot on Oct. 20 at 148 a.m. Officers arrived at 1403 East Wellington Way and found a person suffering a gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim told officers they were approached by several suspects outside in the parking lot when he hear a loud bang and realized he had been shot in the arm. The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.