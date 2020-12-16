URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for the person who fired six shots, wounding two people in Urbana Wednesday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of S. Cottage Grove.
The two victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, were standing in a garage when someone walked up to garage and fired shots through the closed door.
Both victims were each shot once in the leg. They were taken to Carle Hospital and are expected to be ok.
Police believe the suspect ran away on foot and then got into a vehicle and left.
Anyone with information, photographs, or video recordings is asked to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.
