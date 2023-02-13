CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police officers are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in the city Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Cynthia Dr. just before 9 p.m.
A 27-year-old Champaign man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police said the victim was outside his residence when he was battered and shot by an unknown subject.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has additional information is asked to call 217-351-4545.
