CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man they said stole eight televisions from a Sam's Club in two different robberies.
Crime Stoppers released photos of the man they said came into Sam's Club on W. Marketview Dr. on Jan. 15 at 6:45, loaded three televisions onto a cart, and waited for an entry door to be unattended.
Police think he is the same man who took five televisions from Sam's Club on Dec. 30.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 50's wearing glasses.
If you recognize the man or have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.