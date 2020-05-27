SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man who broke the window of a Casey's General Store in Springfield.
It happened May 23 around 3:45 a.m. at the gas station at 3001 Clearlake Ave.
A man broke the front window. Damage to the window was estimated around $300. The suspect took off in a gray Dodge minivan.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.
