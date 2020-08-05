SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Springfield Kentucky Fried Chicken and threatened employees with a gun.
Police were called to the KFC at 3150 S. 6th St. on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 10:14 p.m.
A suspect threatened employees with a gun and demanded money be put in a black, Nike backpack he was carrying.
The suspect was described as a black man standing 6'1", weighing 225 lbs. wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, black Nike backpack, black pants, and black shoes.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.
A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest.
