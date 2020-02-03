RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul police are looking the person who robbed a a Verizon store at gunpoint last month.
It happened Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11:25 a.m.
Someone came into the Verizon store in the 300 block of East Champaign Ave., showed a gun, and made an employee go to a storage room.
The suspect made the employee open a safe and empty the contents into a bag. The suspect took off on foot with numerous iPhones, iPads and Samsung Galaxy phones.
The suspect was described as a black man, 5'10" tall, wearing a blue jacket with the hood up and a scarf over his face, and dark-colored pants. He was last seen walking eastbound in the alley behind the business.
If you have any information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.