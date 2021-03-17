SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are still trying to find the person who shot and killed a man in Springfield last month.
The homicide took place on Thursday, February 25 at 1:17 p.m. in the alley behind 2312 S. 6th St.
The victim, 36-year-old Timothy Swope, was shot and later died from his wounds.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
All ways of contacting Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and if an arrest in this homicide case is made based on your tip you could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.
