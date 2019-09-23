CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for burglars after the same T-Mobile store was robbed twice in two days.
Police said the T-Mobile at 2504 N. Prospect Ave. was broken into on July 11 around 1 a.m. and robbed on July 12 just before 8 p.m.
In the first break-in, the suspects smashed out the front door glass and took off with cellphones and watches.
The next day, two men came into the store, looked at cellphones, and then ran out of the door carrying one cellphone each.
The total loss of merchandise was valued at over $7,600, not including the damage to the door.
One suspect was a taller black male with a heavier build who had long dreads held back in a ponytail. He was wearing a black baseball cap, white t-shirt and blue jeans.
The second suspect was a shorter black male, average build, with short black hair. He was wearing a red Nike t-shirt and distressed blue jeans.
The suspects were captured on video.
If you have any information that can help, call police at 217-373-TIPS.