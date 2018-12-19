DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are trying to find a woman who robbed a Danville credit union.
Officers were called to the Midwest American Credit Union in the 200 block of N. Gilbert St. at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
An employee said a woman came in and gave them a note, indicating she had a weapon and demanding money.
The suspect had a female sounding voice, but was wearing multiple layers of clothing to disguise herself.
She took an undisclosed amount of money and took off on foot.
She was last seen running south from the business.
She was wearing a red coat, blue and black scar, big sunglasses, a pink beanie hat, black pants, and black gloves.
If you have any information, call Danville police at (217) 431-2250.