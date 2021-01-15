Blue Mound, ILL. (WAND)- A man is in police custody in Indiana, after the Blue Mound Police said they responded to an assault, abduction, kidnapping, and theft Wednesday afternoon at a Macon County convenience store.
Police said they arrived at the P&V Quickstop in Macon where they were informed the suspect had fled the scene.
The victim in the incident escaped and fled to the Moweaqua Police Department to file a report.
Police learned the suspect was a current employee of the store.
Both police departments later identified the suspect as Aaron Hand of Macon.
Hand was apprehended in Plainfield, Indiana by Indiana State Troopers and is waiting to be moved to the Macon County Jail.
He is facing Aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, theft and stolen vehicle charges. He's held on a $1 million bond.
The investigation is being handled by the Blue Mound Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Office, US Marshall Unit, Macon County State's Attorney Office, Mowequa Police Department and Indiana State Police.
