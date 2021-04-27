SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police make an arrest in a recent Springfield stabbing incident that sent a man to the hospital after being stabbed in the leg.
On April 23, Springfield Police officers responded to the emergency room at St. John's Hospital for a report of a stabbing.
The victim, a 30-year-old male from Springfield, was reported being involved in a fight in the 900 block of Enterprise Street.
Officers then went to check the scene and were able to locate evidence of the fight.
The victim was stabbed in the leg, and while initial reports indicated that the injury may be life-threatening, medical personnel report that he is stable at this time.
On April 27, Springfield Police interviewed Timothy J. Rogers, male 31 years old, regarding the stabbing that took place on April 23 in the 900 block of Enterprise.
Upon completion, Rogers was arrested for aggravated battery with a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or any other crimes is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
