CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 16-year-old juvenile, believed to be involved in the September 15 shots fired incident at Centennial High School.
On September 15, at approximately 1:38 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School for the report of shots fired. Per police request both schools were placed on lock-down.
According to police, upon arrival, officers located a shooting scene in a field north of Centennial High School. Thirteen shell casings were recovered in two separate locations, indicating multiple shooters.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
After further investigation, police are confident Centennial High School was not the intended target of the shooting incident.
Police say on September 25, in connection to the shooting, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old male for the offense of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Officers executed the warrant on September 30, at approximately 8:15 a.m., on the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, and placed the juvenile under arrest.
Authorities say he was arrested without incident and taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.
Although an arrest has been made, the incident remains under investigation.
Champaign Police are still seeking the whereabouts of a second suspect in the shooting whose photo was released by police on Sept. 16.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the additional suspect to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
