URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana Police Department announced an arrest related to the armed robberies that took place on October 13.
>>Two separate armed robbery reports were made when individuals arranged to meet a Facebook Marketplace seller in an apartment complex parking lot.
When the victims showed up to purchase the cell phone that was advertised on Facebook, the suspect presented a pistol and stole cash from them.
Around 6 a.m. on November 7, UPD, along with Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the METRO SWAT Unit, executed a court-ordered search warrant for the residence of Ra-Juan Williams, 23. The search warrant was conducted following an investigation by Urbana detectives.
The search warrant was in addition to an arrest warrant for the robberies. According to a UPD release, evidence related to the crimes was found in Williams' home.
Williams was transported to the Champaign County Jail and is awaiting further legal proceedings.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
