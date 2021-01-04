SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police recently made multiple firearm-related arrests in Springfield, a press release said.
Officers said the first arrest happened at about 4:22 p.m. on Dec. 31, when they found 30-year-old Christopher S. Huggins in a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of W. Governor St. Police said Huggins ran and was arrested after a foot pursuit.
A firearm was found at the scene, a press release from police said.
Huggins was arrests on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest. He is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail with formal charges pending.
Police said they arrested a 16-year-old male who was present with Huggins. The teen is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and is in custody at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Facility.
In a second and separate case, police said they responded at 5:13 p.m. Saturday to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Watch Ave. They found gunfire had struck a home in the area.
Police said residents and neighbors helped to identify Fritz A. Treat, 43, as a suspect. Treat was found at a home in the 900 block of N. 14th St., where he was arrested, per the release.
With a search warrant, police said they searched the residence and found evidence, which included a firearm related to the Watch Avenue shots fired call.
Treat is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. He is behind bars at the Sangamon County Jail with formal charges from the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office pending.
Police want anyone with information to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon County/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.