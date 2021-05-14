SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police make narcotic and firearms arrests after shooting incident in Springfield.
According to police, on May 8, members of the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit responded to a ShotSpotter alert alerting to multiple shots fired in the 900 block of North 11th Street.
Shortly after, dispatch received a call from a female stating a male was shooting at her in the 1000 block of Phillips Avenue.
After arriving on the scene, officers found four 9mm casings and located and detained Alonzo M. Edwards, 44.
Upon further investigation, officers recovered approximately 12 grams of suspected cannabis, 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale, $700 in US currency, and .45 and 9mm ammunition.
Additionally, a loaded black 9mm Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic handgun and a loaded silver .45 caliber Kimber Ultra Carry semi-automatic handgun were located in an adjacent yard.
The .45 Kimber was stolen out of Sangamon County in 2010.
Edwards was arrested and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright charged Edwards with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon-no FOID, reckless discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
His bond was set at $150,000.
