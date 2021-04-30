SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two men were arrested after police conducted a search warrant, finding them in possession of narcotics and firearms.
On Wednesday, April 28, members of the Springfield Police Department Proactive Crime Unit, Street Crimes Unit, and task force members conducted a search warrant in the 100 blocks of Natchez Trace.
Upon the search, police recovered approximately 18 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 16 grams of suspected heroin, a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a drum magazine, an AR-15 pistol, a Taurus 9mm handgun, and approximately $3,000 in US currency.
As a result of the search, police arrested Terrence D. Wallace, 35, and Joseph C. Goodman 19.
Wallace was arrested for armed habitual offender, armed violence, manufacture, and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, defacing a firearm identification number, obstructing justice, fleeing and eluding, and driving while license is suspended.
Goodman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.