CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and accused of shooting his roommate after a fight.
Thursday around 8:15 p.m. Champaign Police were called to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injury.
Officers found a 42-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Police said the victim was involved in an argument with his roommate, 35-year-old David Herrera, when the argument escalated, and a gun was discharged.
They said Herrera ran away on foot before being detained by officers a short distance from the scene and arrested on initial charges including Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Domestic Battery. Police said he had a gun on him when they detained him.
Even though an arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
