DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man and his friends threw eggs and damaged a person’s car.
Sworn statements say Dennis Chapman, 26, admitted to buying eggs from Walmart with friends and driving around Decatur while throwing them on Jan. 26. Police say Chapman told them he “might” have hit other cars and didn’t do it on purpose if he did.
A Dodge owner on Maple Court discovered the following morning that his car had damage on the driver-side door and quarter panel, police say. Officers report the victim learned it would cost over $1,100 to fix the damage after cleaning eggs from the vehicle.
Police say Chapman admitted to being in the area of Maple Court when the eggs were thrown.
The suspect is charged with criminal damage over $500. His bond is set at $1,000 in Macon County.