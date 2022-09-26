PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for two people they say are connected to mob action and aggravated battery in Pana.
On Saturday just before 1 p.m. Pana Police got a call of a fight in progress near 4th and Oak Street. Callers reported hearing one gun shot fired.
An officer arriving at the scene found a man with injuries to the arm and head after reportedly being struck multiple times with a baseball bat by another man who arrived as a passenger in a vehicle.
Witnesses reported hearing one gunshot during a fight and saw a woman holding a gun standing nearby before leaving the scene with the man before police got there.
Pana Police said charges of Mob Action and Aggravated Battery are being sought against the 27-year-old man, who has been identified, and Mob Action and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm against the 33-year-old woman, who has been identified.
Police said while they know who they are looking for, they do not have the suspects in custody at this time. They said they will not release their names until they are arrested.
The victim was treated at the hospital for injuries to the arm and head and was later released.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.