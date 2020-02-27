SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man and a woman said they were chased in their vehicle and shot at Wednesday in Springfield.
One of the victims told police they believed the incident was "gang related."
Deputies were called to the 3600 block of South Park St. for a report of shots fired Wednesday.
They found two .45 caliber shell casing in the road.
Residents told them someone in a vehicle had fired four to five shots towards the open field, then fled northbound on Park.
While deputies were interviewing the witnesses, a car emerged from the field on Park. Deputies stopped the car and told the two people inside to get out.
The people inside the vehicle were a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who said they had been shot at.
They were not hurt, but could not give a description of the car where the shots came from.
They told deputies that earlier in the evening, they had been at a barber shop at Laurel and MacArthur Blvd., when they noticed a vehicle with three men inside following them.
They said someone in that car began firing shots at them while still on MacArthur Blvd. They fled and ended up at the end of South Park St. and continued southbound into the field to get away from the suspects.
The suspect or suspects fired more shots them, striking the back window of their car.
The male victim eventually told deputies he knew who the suspects were, but would not give names.
He asked deputies to follow him to his house, because he feared they would come back.
No one has been arrested so far.